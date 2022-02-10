New bike, walking trails in Louisiana to open this weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — A northeast Louisiana city has improved and created 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) of walking and bicycle trails around wetlands at a former golf course, and the lieutenant governor is scheduled to be there this weekend for the official opening.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office said he will join West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and other city officials for the Highland Park Wetlands Trails ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon.

The $729,000 project is part of a plan to link trails from Kiroli Park to downtown. The Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism contributed $280,000.

The Trenton Street golf course closed in 2014.

Mitchell said city officials want everyone to have the chance to get outside, for health and transportation.

"We received a small grant for these trails a few years ago. We wanted the project to be bigger and better. More substantial surfaces, bridges, just a better project,” Mitchell told KNOE-TV when the contract was awarded in June 2021.

