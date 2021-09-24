New Boston mayor to take office just 2 weeks after election

BOSTON (AP) — Whoever wins Boston’s mayoral race on Nov. 2 won’t have much time to prepare to step into the office.

The two candidates — City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu — met Thursday with acting Mayor Kim Janey to discuss the timeline. The three agreed on a transfer of power Nov. 16, just two weeks after the election.

“Starting these conversations with Councilors Wu and Essaibi George now helps ensure the new mayor will be ready to do her job and address the concerns of Boston’s residents on day one,” Janey said in a statement after the meeting at the Parkman House.

Janey was sworn in as mayor of Boston on March 24 as the city’s first female and first Black mayor after former Mayor Marty Walsh was appointed U.S. Secretary of Labor earlier this year by President Joe Biden.

To prepare for the transfer of power, Janey will lead administrative discussions with both Wu and George. In mid-October, both candidates will receive summaries of the general structure and operation of city departments. More detailed department briefings will follow in early November, once the mayor-elect has been chosen.