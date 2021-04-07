New California homeless database aims to help policymakers

One of the findings, officials said, was that more than 90,000 people found housing in 2020.

“This is sort of a first of a kind for us to be able to have that information,” said Lourdes M. Castro Ramírez, secretary for business, consumer services and housing. She said the information will allow them to target best practices, discover which interventions are most effective and where public money should go.

The Homeless Data Integration System, expected to go live Wednesday afternoon, is rudimentary but it is expected to grow, providing the ability for deeper analysis, officials said. The accounting, tax and wealth management firm Plante Moran developed the system for $1.2 million, officials said.

The data, which includes four years' worth of information, shows that nearly 250,000 people sought services last year; of that, 117,000 people are still awaiting help while nearly 92,000 people found housing.

It also shows that the number of people being served more than doubled, from 14,000 in 2017 to 32,000 in 2020. The database will include demographic information.