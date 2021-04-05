New child support law brings New Mexico into compliance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A measure signed into law Monday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham modernizes New Mexico’s child support law, bringing the state into compliance with federal regulations and national best practices.

State officials said the changes will keep New Mexico from losing out on more than $147 million in federal money that could provide temporary aid for low-income families.

The legislation updates the state's statute to align with federal rules that are based on the combined parents’ actual income and the non-custodial parents’ ability to pay. It also allows the state to focus on providing employment opportunities and job security to help non-custodial parents meet their obligations.

Lujan Grisham said the law will result in more support for New Mexico kids.

“Teaming up with parents to find jobs and set child support orders that are affordable is a better way to increase consistent child support payments for New Mexico children,” she said in a statement. “Working parents who don’t live with their kids will be able to build stronger relationships with them when they feel good about being able to financially support them.”