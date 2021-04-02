New complaint hits Louisiana legislators' 'dark money' group

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new complaint by a conservative Republican is alleging that Louisiana's top GOP House and Senate leaders are engaging in improper political activities through a nonprofit they created to promote their agenda and should have to disclose its contributors and spending.

Michael Lunsford is asking the Louisiana Board of Ethics to investigate whether Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are violating campaign finance laws with their organization Leading Louisiana Forward.

The organization is run by Republican political consultant Lionel Rainey, who said the nonprofit “has always and will continue to fully comply with all rules” governing its status.

Leading Louisiana is registered as a 501 (c)(4) tax-exempt social welfare organization, commonly called a “dark money” group because it doesn’t have to publicly release donor information. Allies of Gov. John Bel Edwards created a similar group to promote the Democratic governor’s policies. Under IRS regulations, the organizations can participate in politics if that’s not considered their “primary activity.”