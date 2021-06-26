 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, remain low in North Dakota
New COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, remain low in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — North Dakota health officials continue to document few new cases of COVID-19, but the state’s vaccination rate remains low as a new coronavirus variant that’s gaining a foothold around the country emerges in the state.

Only 14 new virus cases were confirmed Saturday and just over 100 have been confirmed all week. As a comparison, the North Dakota Department of Health reported 2,278 newly confirmed cases on Nov. 14 alone — the high point for the state.

At that time, daily tests routinely totaled more than 10,000. Weekday testing has rarely surpassed 3,000 in recent weeks, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

North Dakota has a daily test positivity rate of 1.89% and a 14-day rolling average of 1.57%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 110,657 confirmed virus cases, with 108,962 recoveries and 1,528 deaths. One new death was confirmed Saturday.

North Dakota health officials on Thursday reported that the new delta coronavirus variant has been documented in the state for the first time. They said the variant is more easily transmitted from person to person, and that previous infection with COVID-19 might not be enough protection.

The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 47.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated.

