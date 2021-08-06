New COVID-19 infections in Arizona surge past 2,800 cases

Since most Arizona students returned to schools this week, eight districts have made wearing masks indoors mandatory, in defiance of the law. All of them except for Tucson Unified are in the Phoenix area. One of the mandates prompted a lawsuit from a Phoenix biology teacher.

Ducey's office has said the mandates are not enforceable and that wearing a mask is a personal choice.

More than 150 Arizona doctors on Thursday criticized the governor's response, sending a letter urging Ducey to mandate masks in public schools.

Over the past week, leaders at some of the state's major hospital systems warned that the state's hospitals could be on the verge of having to deal with another brutal infection surge. The health care leaders also said most new patients were younger, unvaccinated people.

Brophy College Preparatory, a private, all-boys high school in Phoenix, will require everyone regardless of their vaccine status to wear masks indoors when classes start on Monday.

Masks will be optional starting Sept. 13. But that's when students and staff must be vaccinated or face weekly testing, according to a letter from the principal.