New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada highest since February

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Nevada has more than doubled over the last month to 7.9%, and the average number of new daily cases statewide has climbed to its highest level since February, health officials say.

Meanwhile, Nevada reported its second death from the COVID-19 delta variant, a Washoe County man in his 50s with an underlying health condition who had not been vaccinated.

Nevada’s 14-day rolling average for new cases had dropped to 132 the first week of June, with the positivity rate bottoming out at 3.3% on June 9. But the 377 new cases on average reported July 4 was the highest it has been since 375 in February.

That is also the last time the state’s positivity rate had reached as high as 8% — 8.3% on Feb. 23.

As of Tuesday, Nevada trailed only Missouri and Arkansas with the third-highest count of new coronavirus cases per capita of any state with 14 per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Nevada, rising since the beginning of June, also have surpassed 500 for the first time since February.

Nevada’s positivity rate peaked at 21.2% on Jan. 12, a month after the average number of new cases reached a record-high of 2,740 on Dec. 12, 2020.