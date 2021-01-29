New dates eyed for NH state — not presidential — primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are considering changing the date of the primary election. No, not that primary.

The House Election Law committee held public hearings Friday on three bills that would change the date not of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, but of the state primary held the second Tuesday in September to elect the governor, Legislature and members of Congress.

One measure would change the date to the second Tuesday in August; another would move the primary to the first Tuesday in June; and a third would move it up by a week only in certain years.

In contrast to the often 11-month span between the presidential primary and the general election, the New Hampshire state primary falls later in the calendar than it does in every other state except Rhode Island. This year, there were 56 days between the state primary and the Nov. 3 election.

“To have such drastic difference between the time spent on elections deprives general election voters of a fully fleshed out and nuanced campaign,” said Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, sponsor of the bill setting the June date.