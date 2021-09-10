 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New design of Nevada licenses a problem for TSA scanners
0 Comments
AP

New design of Nevada licenses a problem for TSA scanners

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A change in newly issued Nevada driver's licenses means airport security screeners may have to manually check the credentials because their scanners for now won't read the bar codes, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration hasn't yet updated its scanning system to account for a minor change to the bar code on the state's new license design, said Kevin Malone, a state Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman.

TSA agents at U.S. airports can manually inspect a license if the scanning system won't read the bar code, TSA Lorie Danker spokeswoman said.

The state began issuing licenses with the new design in July.

A note on the DMV's website recommends that travelers allow extra time to complete airport security screening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News