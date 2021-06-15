New education tax again survives, high court appeal pending

The one issue in the case that still must be resolved in whether the new revenue will put the state's K-12 schools above a constitutional spending limit. That will require more court proceedings.

Hannah had previously refused to issue preliminary injunctions blocking the new tax, and the Supreme Court held arguments in April that focused in large part on the school spending limit. It has yet to rule on the case and has no timeline for releasing its decision.

Proposition 208, which voters passed in November, imposes a 3.5% tax surcharge on income above $250,000 for individuals or above $500,000 for couples. Supporters say it could raise about $940 million a year for schools, although the Legislature’s budget analysts estimate it will bring in $827 million a year.

The measure was an outgrowth of a 2018 teacher strike that resulted in educators getting a 20% pay raise over three years — but did not meet their other demands.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey opposed the measure and told a business group in March that he’s hoping that either the Supreme Court blocks it or the Legislature comes up with a way to sidestep the new tax.