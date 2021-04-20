New fiscal forecast for Kansas fuels GOP's tax-cut dreams

Republicans passed a bill cutting taxes for individuals and businesses who are paying more to the state because of changes in federal tax laws at the end of 2017. It would have saved taxpayers roughly $95 million a year.

But Kelly vetoed it last week, saying it was fiscally irresponsible. GOP leaders immediately promised to try to override Kelly's veto when lawmakers return May 3 from their annual spring break.

Kelly's budget director, Adam Proffitt, sought to temper news of the more positive forecast with a warning that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't yet ended and tried to counter any suggestion that the state will be financially flush.

“The economy does look strong,” Proffitt said during a Statehouse news conference. “But we're not out of the pandemic yet, so we need to make sure we're proceeding cautiously and not getting over-exuberant here.”

The state's tax collections had exceeded expectations for eight consecutive months through March and for all but four months during the past four years.