New Florida surgeon general on COVID: 'We're done with fear'

He used monoclonal antibody treatment as an example. While he's been advocating it for months, he said others haven't been pushing it as vocally. Doctors agree with DeSantis that the treatment, when delivered soon after infection, is effective. DeSantis said prevention and treatment need to work hand in hand.

“I do think that one of the reasons why this was not something that was put out there very publicly by the experts and by the powers that be in D.C. is because they feared that if you tell people there's an effective treatment ... some people would say, ‘Well, you know, maybe I won’t get vaccinated, I'll just get the treatment.'”

Lapado, who received his medical degree and a Ph.D. in health policy from Harvard University, will replace Dr. Scott Rivkees, whose contract expires at the end of the month.

“Unfortunately, Dr. Ladapo seems like a perfect fit for Governor DeSantis. He downplays masks and vaccines, while supporting surrendering to the virus to reach herd immunity, which would cost untold thousands of lives," said House Democratic Leader in an emailed statement.

Lapado said vaccines aren't the only way to combat COVID-19 and getting one is a personal choice.