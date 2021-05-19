New Hampshire bill targets federal voter-access legislation

Scanlan spoke on behalf of Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who has faced harsh criticism from Democrats for supporting Republican legislation to tighten voter registration rules and for serving on former President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud. But Scanlan rejected a Democratic lawmaker’s suggestion that speaking out against the federal legislation compromises the “nonpartisan standing and integrity” of his office.

“The climate in politics now is that there’s a great deal of polarization, and it is difficult for an office like the secretary of state to administer the elections and take positions on bad pieces of legislation when we see it and not be accused of being partisan. But if we don’t speak up, we’re not doing our job,” he said.

“There is a delicate balance we have to find between making voting easy and making sure that it’s secure enough that people have confidence that their votes are being counted, that that they’re not being diluted or that there’s other fraudulent activity taking place,” Scanlan said. “That is the perspective we are approaching this issue from. It is not a partisan position, it is one of administration.”

Democrats described the federal bill a critical reform package that will ensure elections are safe, accurate and accessible.