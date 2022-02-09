 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Hampshire committee hears 3 anti-abortion bills

  • Updated
  • 0

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A public hearing was held Wednesday on three anti-abortion bills in New Hampshire that would have long paths ahead before becoming laws, one of which proposes giving potential fathers the right to veto a woman's abortion.

With the U.S. Supreme Court considering a case that could severely erode abortion rights, state legislatures across the country are taking up measures to further restrict the procedure or ensure access to it. In New Hampshire, where a new law prohibiting abortion after 24 weeks gestation took effect last month, lawmakers are considering at least eight bills on both sides of the issue.

The House Judiciary Committee held public hearings on three of them Wednesday: One would prohibit abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, while another would allow prospective fathers to block abortions. The third would eliminate the safety zone that keeps protesters at least 25 feet (7.5 meters) away from abortion clinics.

People are also reading…

The committee has not yet made recommendations on the bills, and it's unknown how much support they'd have in the full House.

Similar to Texas’ abortion law, the most restrictive in the nation, the first bill would essentially prohibit abortion after six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. Unlike Texas, the New Hampshire bill would not allow private citizens to file civil lawsuits against anyone who helps someone else get an abortion after six weeks.

“It’s not really a pro-life bill, it’s an anti-pro-death bill,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dave Testerman, R-Franklin. “I believe that we need to have a bill that clearly states we do not approve of murder in the womb."

Medical experts say the early cardiac activity is not an actual heartbeat but rather an initial flutter of electric movement within cells in an embryo. And opponents argue that many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks and thus would have little time to consider whether to have an abortion.

More than a dozen states have passed similar abortion bans, though courts have blocked such efforts. The proposal to give potential fathers veto power over abortions, however, stands as one of the most extreme attacks on abortion in the country, opponents said.

Under the bill, a man claiming to have caused a pregnancy would be able to petition a court to prevent an abortion. The petition would be automatically granted if the woman failed to appear in court.

“No uterus, no opinion is not the law,” said Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, the bill’s sponsor. “It’s about recognizing that men have some rights.”

Greeson, R-Wentworth, said his goal was to allow men to take sole responsibility for raising babies that women don’t want, though the bill only requires them to pay the costs of prenatal care, and it doesn’t address situations in which the man and woman are married. Critics also noted that DNA testing to confirm paternity takes time, as do court hearings, further impeding a woman’s ability to get timely care.

Only two lawmakers, including Greeson, spoke in favor of the bill in the House Judiciary Committee hearing. Much opposition was expressed.

“The intent of this bill is clear. It’s a back door attempt to further restrict the fundamental right to abortion in New Hampshire,” said Frank Knaack of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.

While there would be an exception for pregnancies resulting from rape, the woman would have had to have made that claim before the petition was filed.

“Let me tell you, the first thing a person who has been raped thinks about is whether that person will come back again,” said Sara Smith, who said she was raped as a college student 40 years ago. “This bill just reminds me of the nightmare that I’ve lived for the last 40 some years and it cannot be voted into law.”

Rep. Susan Delemus, R-Rochester, said she also has endured decades of suffering after having an abortion 33 years ago. She broke down in tears testifying in favor of both bills.

“I was selfish,” she said. “I had no right to take that baby’s life, and I had no right to steal that baby from my husband.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado grocery reopens after March 2021 shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News