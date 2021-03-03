New Hampshire considers separate children's services agency

The bill should not be viewed as an indictment of any past or current commissioners or administrations, said John DeJoie, representing the nonprofit social service agency Waypoint. He spoke in support of the idea, saying about 15 other states have taken similar steps.

“Often times what we see is: the crisis is what rises to the top,” he said. “We believe that for children’s services to truly get the focus they need, they need to be in their own agency and not competing with other important divisions.”

The Division for Children Youth and Families has been under scrutiny since the deaths of two toddlers under its supervision in 2014 and 2015. Officials have since undertaken multiple reform efforts, including the creation of an independent Office of the Child Advocate, increasing the division’s staffing and restoring voluntary services for parents aimed at preventing abuse and neglect. Under legislation passed in 2016, the state has begun building a comprehensive system of care for children’s behavioral health that emphasizes family-driven, community-based services coordinated across multiple systems, such as health care, child protection and juvenile justice.