New Hampshire debates deadly force by police, civilians

“The use of lethal force in effecting any arrest is and always has been an option of last resort. We do not look forward to every day going out and shooting somebody just because they don’t submit to an arrest,” said Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein on behalf of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police. “Keeping this in the (law) does not give us carte blanche to use any level of force.”

Police also opposed a bill that would ban officers from using rubber bullets or tear gas, saying such tools are rarely used — most often in standoff situations when someone is barricaded in a home — but important. An amendment was offered to replace the outright ban with language allowing the use of such items when officers are in imminent risk of serious harm.

Tempers flared after a Nashua police sergeant said tear gas or bullets could have prevented the shooting death of one of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

Jordan Thompson, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Nashua, said the bill was aimed at preventing police from using rubber bullets and tear gas on peaceful protesters.