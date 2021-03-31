New Hampshire delegation defends voting rights legislation

Democrats newly in control of both chambers of Congress say they are trying to rebuild trust in the ballot, while Republicans charge the bill would strip power from the states and cement an unfair political advantage for Democrats.

Gardner said provisions related to early voting over multiple days, the receipt and counting of ballots after the election and no-excuse absentee voting would violate New Hampshire’s constitution, which requires that a voter be present to vote unless absent from the city or town or physically disabled.

He also said the federal legislation is at odds with the state constitution’s requirement that election results be publicly declared in each community on the night of the election.

“This egregious over-reach of federal authority that flagrantly ignores or diminishes the provisions of our state constitution is wrong. The simplicity of New Hampshire elections will be gone,” he said. “New Hampshire has a solid track record for running sound and trouble free elections that do not warrant this type of federal meddling.”

The state’s four members of Congress, all Democrats, say the legislation will deliver much-needed campaign finance and ethics reform while expanding voting rights.