New Hampshire getting over $25M in heating assistance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $25 million in federal funding in support of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the state's congressional delegation said.

The announcement followed a letter by senators to the Biden administration, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

“I’m relieved to see the administration heed our bipartisan calls in Congress to promptly disburse this federal funding to our communities, which is urgently needed as the colder weather sets in," Shaheen said in a statement last week. “Especially as our families work to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, every dollar counts."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

