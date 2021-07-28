New Hampshire law changes help wild critters, cats, canines

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Going well beyond the dog days of summer, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed three bills Wednesday aimed at protecting not just canines but cats and wild critters as well.

Animal equity was the theme for two of the new laws: One will require drivers who injure or kill cats to notify police or the pets’ owners or else face a $1,000 fine, a mandate that has long existed for run-over dogs. Another would expand the state’s animal cruelty laws and make it illegal to beat, whip, torture or mutilate any wild animal, fish or bird.

The third bill, however, focuses squarely on dogs, making it a misdemeanor to maliciously remove a tracking collar or microchip from someone else’s dog. The bill, which also makes stealing a dog a felony for a second offense, was prompted by what supporters described as a growing problem of “dog flipping” in which people steal dogs to sell for profit.

“Even though it's not a big budget item, these things are really, really important,” said Sununu, who signed the bills surrounded by lawmakers and advocates outside the Salem Animal Rescue League shelter. “We're not gonna just let this stuff pass by, we can really do something about it. Animals are a bipartisan issue.”