 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Hampshire lawmaker apologizes for using racial slur

  • 0

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker accused of repeatedly using a racial slur to intimidate a young Black man in New Hampshire has apologized.

Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, of Manchester, was removed from the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Jan. 31 at the request of Democratic leaders after a dozen Black, brown and Indigenous community organizers issued a letter condemning her.

The group said Klein-Knight accosted a young Black organizer after he testified on a bill, using a racial slur multiple times to make her point. In an email to the young man Tuesday, she said she realized that was wrong.

“I immediately regretted it, and agree that no one should be using that language, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain it has caused,” she wrote. “If you ever want to have a discussion with me about this I will be more than happy to do so, don't hesitate to reach out.”

Klein-Knight, who is in her second term, also said she had been advised to remain silent until House officials completed their inquiry of the man’s ethics complaint. The young man who filed the complaint did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News