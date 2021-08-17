 Skip to main content
New Hampshire seeks to expand vaccination marketing push
AP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials want to significantly expend and expand a public service campaign to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor’s Executive Council on Wednesday will be asked to approve paying an additional $844,000 to a Manchester marketing agency that already has a $434,000 contract.

The expanded contract, which would continue to be paid for with federal funds, takes into account that people are more likely to receive the vaccine if advised by their doctor or someone they know or are related to, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a letter to councilors.

“Therefore, the new PSA campaign will feature real stories from people across the state and doctors practicing in New Hampshire,” she wrote.

The campaign will be disseminated through a variety of media, including radio, television, billboards, aerial banners and social media platforms. It was supposed to end Aug. 31 but would be extended until Dec. 31 if the council approves.

Just under 54% of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated.

Dixie Fire threatens more Northern California towns

