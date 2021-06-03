New Hampshire Senate debates $13.5 billion budget

Some of the day’s most emotional debate came during a series of unsuccessful amendments to remove or limit a provision that would ban abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother’s life was at risk. Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, described being told that her now-41-year-old daughter wouldn’t live past one year after being born with spina bifida and other health conditions.

“I’m going to tell you all right now that I would not trade one day, one day of not having her in my life. She has enriched my life. She has enriched my family’s life. We need to be very, very careful about what we’re talking about here,” she said. “You’re trying to take away the chance of that child to have a life.”

But Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, who is pregnant, called the proposal an “intrusion of the state into the one of the most intimate and fundamental relationships on our planet.”

“At 27 weeks pregnant, am I not the same mother I was three weeks ago or four weeks ago? What has changed at 24 weeks that no longer makes me the same caring mother?” she said.

The Democrat from Portsmouth also responded to a Republican colleague’s suggestion that “at six months pregnant, Democrats do not think of these as babies.”