New Hampshire Senate gives initial OK to school voucher bill

In urging his colleagues to reject the bill, Sen. Lou D’Allesandro said he questions its constitutionality, and said it was the wrong move at a time when the state is being sued over education funding and just spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants to recommend improvements to public education.

“Public education should be treasured,” said D’Allesandro, D-Manchester. “And yet, all of this legislation is carving public education apart.”

Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, said she opposed the original bill but was satisfied with changes made by the Senate, including limiting eligibility to low-income families. The Senate version also includes phase-out grants to public schools that lose students because of the vouchers.

“This is to help the small percentage of people that are not getting what they need. Do we need to simultaneously work to improve our public school system? Absolutely, and I will be on board to do that. But in the meantime, what happens to this small percentage of children?” she said. “It is not a threat to our schools. It is an enhancement for children who need it, and it is the right thing to do.”

A recent study from the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy estimated that public school enrollment would decrease by less than 1% in the first year of the program and 2% in the second year. It estimated that the program would save taxpayers $6.65 million in its first two years.

