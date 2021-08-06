New Haven likely first to impose local mask-wearing mandate

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of COVID-19 has increased by 316, an increase of 171.6%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins.

Lamont reiterated Friday that he's giving municipal leaders the flexibility to issue their own mask mandates because the vaccination rates are varied across the state, with some communities at a 99% rate and others less than 50%.

“If we have to do something more broadly. Time will tell,” he said. “We’re not there yet.”

Some members of the Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, a group that studies issues between state and local governments, said Friday there is some confusion about who is responsible for requiring masks in schools. While Lamont has an executive order still in place requiring indoor mask-wearing for unvaccinated people, that's set to expire on Sept. 30.

“We’re not certain as board members whether or not we’re making the call or somebody else is,” said Lon Seidman, chairman of the Essex Board of Education. “A lot of schools are opening up in two or three weeks and we still don’t know what we can or can’t do.”