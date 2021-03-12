New ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a Senate panel on Friday introduced a new version of legislation that would outlaw abortions in Idaho after fetal heartbeats are detected.

The Senate State Affairs Committee approved holding a public hearing on the measure that increases to a felony the penalty for performing those abortions. Under the new bill, women who have those abortions could also sue people who performed them.

The penalty in the previous version of the bill called for disciplinary action for medical professionals by the Idaho Board of Medicine.

The bill would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats.

If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. A police rape report would be required before an abortion is performed for a woman with a pregnancy due to rape.

Fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts.