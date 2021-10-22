 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Indiana archives building proposed at former prison site

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials have proposed building a $35 million state archives facility on Indianapolis' near-east side, after a yearslong search for a new site to house the state's vast collection of historical records.

The 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square meter) building would be constructed in a largely residential neighborhood about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of downtown Indianapolis, according to a request for proposals issued by the state’s Department of Administration.

The site was formerly home to the Indiana Women’s Prison and until 2016 was used by the Indiana Department of Corrections as a reentry facility.

Indianapolis-based Ratio Architects has been selected to design the facility and the state is seeking a construction manager to oversee the building project, with construction starting as early as fall 2022.

The facility is intended to store, maintain, restore and display historic documents preserved by the state. Portions of the building will have critical environment requirements for some documents and items.

Indiana Archives and Records Administration executive director Chandler Lighty said the new facility will have improved archival capabilities for materials needing “rigorous preservation."

People are also reading…

The state archives collection has executive, legislative and judicial records dating back to Indiana’s territorial government of the 1790s, including the 1816 and 1851 state constitutions. That collection has been stored in a warehouse on the east side of Indianapolis that lacks museum-quality climate controls since being moved from the basement of the state library building during a 2001 renovation.

The move was meant to be temporary, given that the location is not equipped for long-term preservation of some of the state’s most important documents. Inadequate storage conditions have likely taken 100 years off the life of the documents, archives officials said.

The new project is coming to fruition six years after former Republican Gov. Mike Pence, who later served as vice president, failed to finance the proposal as part of the state’s bicentennial celebration.

Pence's contested plan to pay for construction by leasing out state-owned cellphone towers through a public-private partnership was scrapped by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Pence’s successor, shortly after taking office in 2017.

Selecting a site for the new archives building has also been contentious.

In 2015, the state said it had chosen a state-owned site on the Central Canal downtown for a $25 million archives building. The location beat out three others evaluated by the state, but the canal site drew opposition from an Indianapolis citizens group, Canal Park Advocates, that said the space should be preserved for a public waterfront park.

The Senate Finance Committee and legislators during the 2015 legislative session responded by adopting language in the budget bill that prohibited use of the site for the archives building. Subsequently, plans were announced for a potential site on the IUPUI campus, but that site was also abandoned.

State archivists and researchers have since spent years advocating for the new facility, which state legislators financed in the new state budget adopted in April, thanks to a surplus of federal coronavirus relief money.

The state has not said when it would finalize the location decision.

It's part of a historic building spree soon to begin in Indiana after more than $1 billion was set aside for previously-shelved construction projects, including a new law enforcement training facility, a remodeled prison and a state fairgrounds pavilion.

———

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

———

This story was first published on Oct. 21. It was updated on Oct. 22 to correct that the location of the proposed facility hasn’t been finalized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Louisiana House leader: Ida housing help moving too slowly

Louisiana House leader: Ida housing help moving too slowly

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana House leader offered blistering criticism Monday of Gov. John Bel Edwards' temporary housing program for people with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida, slamming the effort as moving too slowly to assist suffering residents.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Watch Now: Related Video

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News