AP

New Interstate 69 section reopened in central Indiana

  • Updated
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A new section of the Interstate 69 extension project in central Indiana has reopened for drivers.

The northbound lanes of I-69 through Martinsville were opened Monday morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials. The southbound lanes are expected open later in the week, the state highway department said.

Those steps will reopen the main route between Bloomington and Indianapolis that has been cut off as a 5-mile stretch of what was Indiana 37 through Martinsville was closed in January to upgrade the roadway and build interchanges.

The state highway department said the closure allowed the work to be finished a year faster than if limited traffic was maintained through the work zone.

Holcomb called Monday's reopening a “historic milestone in the life of I-69.” He said the project "makes travel safer and more efficient, and will catalyze economic growth and job creation across the Hoosier state.”

The I-69 project’s focus will then turn to upgrading the Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. No full closures are planned on that section as construction is expected to continue into 2024.

The I-69 extension has been under construction through southwestern Indiana since 2008 and currently runs from Evansville to Martinsville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

