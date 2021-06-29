New Jersey apologizes for historic targeting of LGBTQ bars

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Calling New Jersey's history of of suspending or revoking liquor licenses at bars that served LGBTQ patrons an “ugly moment" in the state's past, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal formally apologized on Tuesday.

Grewal, the state's top law enforcement officer, also issued a directive to the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to eliminate 126 actions it took against establishments from 1933 to 1967.

It's the first time the state has formally apologized for the “systematic targeting" of LGBTQ establishments and amounts to an attempt to “right a historical wrong" as Pride Month comes to a close this week, Grewal said in a statement.

The discriminatory practice stemmed from post-Prohibition-era regulations that barred liquor license holders from allowing “female impersonators" on their premises, as well as another rule barring businesses to be run “in such a manner as to become a nuisance" — a term that included the “congregation of apparent homosexuals," according to Grewal.

That lasted until 1967 when the state Supreme Court held in One Eleven Wines & Liquors, Inc. v. Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control that the state could not use its authority to target gay bars only because they serve LGBTQ patrons.