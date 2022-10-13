 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after ruling

  • Updated
  • 0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday to rewrite the state's firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari, surrounded by other lawmakers and red T-shirt-clad Moms Demand Action supporters, said the new measure will bar permit holders from carrying in schools, polling places, bars, restaurants, theaters, sports arenas, airports, casinos and child care facilities.

It also sets up a new requirement that permit holders carry insurance to protect against accidental discharge, coverage that Scutari said is already available in insurance marketplaces. The bill increases permitting, though the exact amount wasn't immediately clear. The funds will be put toward compensation for crime victims under the legislation.

People are also reading…

The measure also calls for permit holders to undergo gun safety training and would set up a vetting process that requires non-family references to vouch for applicants. It would disqualify applicants with past violations of restraining orders and other “character of temperament” concerns, though just how those issues would be defined wasn't immediately clear.

The lawmakers said they looked to New York's recent carry law, though a federal court said recently that parts of the law were unconstitutional.

“I’m a gun owner. I enjoy my guns often, but I enjoyed the right to have those guns and to use them responsibly,” Democratic Assembly member and bill sponsor Joe Danielsen said. “This bill provides zero conflict.”

Coughlin said the bill tries to prevent gun tragedies while abiding by the Supreme Court's decision. Scutari echoed that idea, saying the measure struck a balance that permits “constitutionally allowable gun carrying, but not just anywhere you want it to be.”

The state's National Rifle Association affiliate said in a statement that the New Jersey proposal too closely resembled New York's.

“These attacks by New Jersey lawmakers are a big middle finger to the U.S Supreme Court,” said Scott Bach, the director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs. "We look forward to overturning these measures in court and forcing the state to pay our legal fees.”

The high court's decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun to get a license to carry a gun in a concealed way publicly. New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island all had similar laws.

New Jersey lawmakers had acknowledged after the ruling that the state would likely have to update its laws. Thursday's announcement was an early step in that direction. The bills are expected to get a vote in the Assembly later this month. A timeline in the Senate is not clear, Scutari said.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy worked with lawmakers on drafting the legislation and looks forward to signing the bill, spokesperson Alyana Alfaro said in an emailed statement.

“By working together, we can take commonsense steps to keep the public safe from gun violence,” she said.

Murphy has been a major backer of tighter gun laws and has signed a number of gun rights restrictions, including legislation authorizing the state attorney general to use public nuisance laws to bring suits against gun makers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra  beginning in January.  The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Jan. 6 testimony: Trump knew he lost but lied and fought on

Jan. 6 testimony: Trump knew he lost but lied and fought on

The Jan. 6 committee is declaring at its final hearing of the year that Donald Trump orchestrated a plan to stay in power that led to the Capitol attack. Republican Vice Chairman Liz Cheney said of Trump's actions that “None of this is normal..” Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Thursday's session was focusing on Trump's state of mind during and before the attack. It's the last hearing before midterm congressional elections next month. The panel drew from Cabinet officials and a trove of new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about Trump's mindset that day. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won't implement other governments' unilateral sanctions.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers’ arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war's early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mental health concerns following Hurricane Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News