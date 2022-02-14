New Jersey man admits taking Pelosi's microphones on Jan. 6

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing in southern New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property of less than $1,000. He entered his plea by video teleconference in a court in Washington D.C. last month.

The charge carries a maximum one-year prison sentence. Under his plea agreement signed in January, Petrosh will face a maximum sentence of six months. He also was ordered to pay $938: $438 for the value of the two microphones and $500 for damage to the Capitol building.

Petrosh was arrested last May and initially charged with several crimes including disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint filed at the time said the FBI received a tip from someone whose grandmother was friends with Petrosh’s mother. An FBI task force member who knew Petrosh confirmed his identity.

According to court documents, during a confrontation with police officers in the Capitol, Petrosh told them, “Give us Nancy, and we will leave.” Afterward, he allegedly texted a friend that he “Got your souvenir,” referring to the microphones.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with an attorney representing Petrosh.

