AP

New Jersey man admits taking Pelosi's microphones on Jan. 6

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing in southern New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property of less than $1,000. He entered his plea by video teleconference in a court in Washington D.C. last month.

The charge carries a maximum one-year prison sentence. Under his plea agreement signed in January, Petrosh will face a maximum sentence of six months. He also was ordered to pay $938: $438 for the value of the two microphones and $500 for damage to the Capitol building.

Petrosh was arrested last May and initially charged with several crimes including disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint filed at the time said the FBI received a tip from someone whose grandmother was friends with Petrosh’s mother. An FBI task force member who knew Petrosh confirmed his identity.

According to court documents, during a confrontation with police officers in the Capitol, Petrosh told them, “Give us Nancy, and we will leave.” Afterward, he allegedly texted a friend that he “Got your souvenir,” referring to the microphones.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with an attorney representing Petrosh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

