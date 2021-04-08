New Jersey moves closer to recreational marijuana market

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving closer to opening its recreational marijuana market with plans slated for the first public meeting with the state’s new cannabis commission, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

The commission must establish regulations for the new recreational marijuana marketplace that voters ratified in an overwhelming vote in November. Murphy, a Democrat, said in February he thinks the market could be up and running in about six months.

The meeting will bet at 2 p.m. Monday and take place virtually. The public can view the meeting on the commission's website. But it's unclear whether the public will be able to comment or otherwise participate.

A message seeking comment was left with the governor's office.

The commission's meeting comes after a fitful several years of lawmakers' and Murphy's efforts to legalize recreational marijuana. Voters approved a constitutional amendment last November by a 2-to-1 margin, followed by lawmakers passing legislation in December.

It took until February for Murphy to sign the bill, and only after the Democrat-led Legislature tweaked the measure to accommodate changes the governor wanted.