New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

It’s unclear what percentage of teachers, school personnel and state workers in New Jersey are already vaccinated, but the state has among the country's highest percentages of people fully vaccinated. Seventy percent of those 12 or older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, that figure stands at about 60%.

Murphy said Monday that his administration has heard from local reports that an overwhelming majority of teachers are already vaccinated.

New Jersey health care workers were also required to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing in an executive order Murphy announced earlier this summer.

The state's biggest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, supported the order.

“This Executive Order is another example of Gov. Murphy’s unwavering commitment to health and safety of NJEA members and the students we serve,” said union President-elect Sean Spiller.

The state's School Nurses Association and the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics also supported the decision.