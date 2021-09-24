New Jersey weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida

New Jersey's Blue Acres program began statewide in 2013 and has spent $200 million on buyouts as of February, the latest data available. The lion's share of that funding, though, came from the federal government. The program has made offers on about 1,100 properties in 20 towns across the state, including Manville. About 700 houses have been demolished.

Manville sits along the Raritan and Millstone rivers and frequently gets hit hard by storms. The remnants of Tropical Storm Floyd brought catastrophic flooding in 1998, and the town sustained serious flooding during the aftermath of Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012. One low-lying section is known as the Lost Valley, which was hit hard by Ida and was where Biden toured.

Mark Nipps, a retired volunteer firefighter of 25 years and a Manville resident, pointed out the vacant lots recently where houses gobbled up through the program once stood.

“You hate to see your town disappear," he said. “I don't know if in my lifetime that section of town will be totally gone or if people just take a chance (and stay)."

Lou DeFazio, a contractor by trade and resident along with Sawyer in the Lost Valley, said he's not leaving. It's home, he said.