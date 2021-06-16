New law extends some Massachusetts pandemic-era policies

Restaurants, which were among those businesses hardest hit during the pandemic, would be allowed to continue offering expanded outdoor dining through April of next year. Also under the new law, take-out cocktails would have to be sold at the same price as drinks that are consumed at the restaurant.

The new law also allows podiatrists, phlebotomists, medical assistants, who otherwise wouldn’t be allowed to give vaccine shots, to continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Most of the policies won't be extended permanently, although some supporters have pushed to have them written into state law.

The take-out cocktail provision will be allowed through May 2022, while virtual hearings will continue to be an option through April of next year as long as residents are offered a method of public access during the meetings.

Advocates have been pushing for the extension of remote public hearings, saying they make it easier for residents to participate without having to take time off work or schedule a babysitter to attend a meeting.

Two other closely watched pandemic-era policies — the expansion of early voting and mail-in voting — were not included in the final bill shipped to Baker’s desk.