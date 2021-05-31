New law lets SC education chief fire boards after takeover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new law in South Carolina allows the state education superintendent to fire the entire school board in districts where too many schools have been rated as “underperforming.”

The law, signed by Gov. Henry McMaster after easily passing the House and Senate, goes into effect in July 2022.

It allows the superintendent to declare a state-of-education emergency in school districts where 65% or more of the schools are rated “underperforming” for three straight years on the Department of Education's annual school report cards.

If the State Board of Education agrees with the superintendent on the emergency declaration, the district's school board is all fired and state officials will get at least six years to take over the district and try to improve it.

The state is currently running districts in Allendale County for a second time as well as in Williamsburg County and Florence District 4. Current Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said the experiences so far led her to ask lawmakers to add the provision to get rid of school board members.