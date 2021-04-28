New leader for Georgia election board, but much remain same

“We appreciate you very much and look forward to a continued strong working relationship with the secretary and his staff,” Sullivan said as the meeting began.

Opponents say the law erects obstacles to voting. It requires people to present identification to request an absentee ballot, cuts days for requesting an absentee ballot, shortens early voting before runoff elections, provides fewer drop boxes than allowed during the pandemic, allows the state to take over county election offices and bars people from giving food and water to voters within 150 feet (45 meters) of a polling place.

One foe is David Worley, the only Democrat on the State Elections Board.

“The Republicans in the General Assembly did not like the results of the elections, and they pandered to those who’ve been convinced by the former president of a lie that there was fraud in Georgia’s elections,” Worley said during the meeting.

Supporters say the bill provides a permanent legal basis for drop boxes and expands the number of mandatory weekend early voting days. They also claim action was needed because voters expressed widespread concerns about fraud.