New Louisiana abortion, policing, marijuana laws take effect

A doctor dispensing the medication will be required to give a woman seeking the drug-induced abortion a written statement saying the first pill “is not always effective in ending a pregnancy” and suggesting a woman could reconsider the abortion and talk to a doctor "to determine if there are options available to assist you in continuing your pregnancy.”

In addition, doctors that perform abortions will have to submit to the state more detailed information about complications and zip code data about where women who terminate their pregnancies live, rather than just the parish and municipality.

The health department will have to share with the social services department and the attorney general reports of abortions performed on girls under the age of 13. Rules also are being changed about which courts minors seeking an abortion without parental consent must use.

POLICE MISCONDUCT

Changes to Louisiana's policing laws taking effect Sunday are aimed at addressing police misconduct, following many of the recommendations of a state task force created amid a national conversation about racial bias in policing.