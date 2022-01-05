 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New mayor inaugurated for South Carolina's capital city

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Daniel Rickenmann, a longtime Columbia city councilmember, has taken office as the new mayor of South Carolina's capital city.

Rickenmann celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in an outdoor ceremony by the city hall, news outlets reported.

In a speech, Rickenmann pledged to work on reducing taxes and streamlining city government to keep Columbia business-friendly. He said he also wants to increase homeownership and create generational wealth, as well as keep communities safe.

“We’ll be a compassionate city that doesn’t just help people get along, but helps every community thrive," Rickenmann said. “We will make sure that the sidewalks, the streets, and the schools in every corner of this city are clean and of a quality that make our residents proud."

Backed by Republicans, Rickenmann won a runoff in November against fellow city councilmember Tameika Isaac Devine.

People are also reading…

He is the city’s third mayor in just over 30 years and succeeds prominent state Democrat Steve Benjamin, who decided against seeking a fourth term in office.

Rickenmann, a businessman who has owned several restaurants and moved to Columbia in 1988, was first elected to the city council in 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the woman who gave birth to twins in different years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News