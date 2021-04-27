 Skip to main content
New Mexican residents 16 or older may now schedule vaccines
AP

New Mexican residents 16 or older may now schedule vaccines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Every New Mexico resident 16 or over who has signed up on the state’s online coronavirus vaccine registry can now schedule their own appointments.

The announcement on Monday means residents between the ages of 16 and 40 now do not have to wait for the state to assign them a time.

Only residents 40 and older were eligible to select the time and place for their inoculations before Monday's update from the state Department of Health.

“It is definitely a milestone that is worth celebrating, but in the end, this is all about being able to get as many New Mexicans as possible to be vaccinated,” Department of Health spokesman David Morgan said.

As of Tuesday, about 57% of residents 16 or older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the state Department of Health database.

Roughly 41% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the same database.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms.

But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia. Sometimes people with a coronavirus infection display no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

