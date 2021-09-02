 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico accelerates pace of rental assistance payments
0 Comments
AP

New Mexico accelerates pace of rental assistance payments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State financial officials says about $38 million has been paid out in federal rental and utility assistance across New Mexico in efforts to stabilize the housing market and avoid future evictions, amid the economic turmoil of the pandemic.

Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero told a legislative panel Thursday that the state has streamlined efforts to deliver rental assistance aid, allowing seven days for landlords to collect rental assistance before depositing money with tenants.

She said a small portion of landlords appear to be reluctant to accept payment directly that triggers a report of income to the IRS. More than 80% of payments have been channeled through landlords so far.

The aid program can be used for a variety of housing obligations such as overdue rent payments, bills for transitional housing in motels and even so-called rent-to-own contracts in which rent may counts toward purchasing. The relief also is being used to pay off household gas, electric, sewer and trash services. Even firewood pellets for heating are eligible.

New Mexico has placed a moratorium on evictions for tenants who are unable to pay rent, with no expiration date. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed evictions to move forward in states that have no moratorium.

At the same time, states and local governments are racing against a Sept. 30 deadline to spend a large portion of initial rental assistance. Slow moving states could see their portion of the money redistributed to other areas of the country.

Romero said her agency is confident it will meet the deadline after paying down about 46% of an initial federal appropriation.

The state has dedicated an additional $5.3 million in federal aid toward marketing and advertising of the opportunity for assistance.

President Biden's administration has called on state and local officials to move aggressively in distributing rental assistance funds and urged state and local courts to issue their own moratoriums to discourage eviction filings until landlords and tenants have sought the funds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Judge James Daane makes remarks at his investiture ceremony

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News