New Mexico ACLU sues over treatment of immigrant detainees

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center on Friday sued a private prison company over the treatment of nine immigrant detainees at the Torrance County Detention Center.

The lawsuit centers on the use of pepper spray by guards last year as the immigrants protested poor living conditions and what they said were inadequate COVID-19 precautions. They also complained that status updates on their immigration cases were being withheld.

The lawsuit alleges that the detention center operator, CoreCivic, violated the immigrants' rights to be free from excessive or arbitrary force.

“Our clients, who came to the United States seeking safety from persecution, were peacefully demonstrating against dismal living conditions and treatment,” said Nadia Cabrera-Mazzeo, a staff attorney with the ACLU. "Rather than treating them with dignity and compassion, guards chose to spray them with chemical agents and subject them to further trauma."

She described the incident as a “gross abuse of power,” adding that the immigration system is in need of change.