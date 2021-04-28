New Mexico AG reviewing practices of child welfare workers

They also called on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to detail whether her staff and or cabinet level staff have been encrypting and dumping data.

Matt Nerzig, a spokesman in the governor’s office, did not immediately answer questions about how widespread the practice might be or whether the governor would reassess its use by child welfare workers.

According to the Searchlight New Mexico report, standard text messages or emails can be accessed by attorneys, reporters and members of the public under the state’s open records laws. However, messages sent via Signal are all but impossible to retrieve. Once deleted, virtually no traces of Signal conversations remain.

“You can’t just encrypt and automatically delete communications between state employees,” Melanie Majors, executive director of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, told Searchlight New Mexico. “That’s no different than putting official documents in the shredder at the end of every day."

The child welfare agency began using Signal last year as part of a information technology upgrade that agency Secretary Brian Blalock said was needed to protect confidential records of children in state custody and to facilitate secure, remote communications.

Blalock told Searchlight New Mexico that the agency routinely deletes communications on Signal but said the information was not subject to New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act.

