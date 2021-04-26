New Mexico assigned nearly $19 billion in federal aid so far

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new estimate shows that successive rounds of federal economic relief since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic will deliver an estimated $18.9 billion in money and services to New Mexico.

The Legislature's budget and accountability office published the estimate Monday. The analysis will be presented in greater detail Thursday to members of the legislative finance committee.

The federal aid to one of the poorest states in the nation dwarfs the annual general fund spending of $7.4 billion by the New Mexico state government.

The tally of nearly $19 billion includes direct payments to individuals and families, supplemental unemployment benefits, forgivable loans to businesses to support payroll, payments to healthcare providers, support channeled through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and more.

A $10.4 billion portion of that aid is traced to relief legislation approved in March 2020, often referred to as the CARES Act. The state government received $1.25 billion through the act, including $360 million that went toward local governments and tribes.