New Mexico awaits $1.75B in federal pandemic relief

“The Unemployment Insurance fund remains a top priority, as does supplementing lost revenue for state agencies, in addition to focusing on behavioral health, broadband, and the recovery of economic drivers like the tourism and hospitality industry,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said Monday. “The state is committed to distributing funds equitably and ensuring that the hardest hit communities receive the support they need.”

State Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup, a lead budget negotiator in the Legislature, said the conversation about the relief spending should focus on restoring economic stability and state income before the money runs out — a challenge when a single coronavirus infection still can suspend classroom attendance and prompt quarantines.

¨Use it wisely, use it correctly and make sure state revenues come back before you expend it all. ... That's my advice," he said.

At the same time, Lujan Grisham and the legislative leaders are engaged in a standoff over which branch of government has spending authority over new relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Lujan Grisham in April vetoed the Legislature’s proposal for about $1.1 billion in federal relief spending, including a suggested $600 million for the state’s unemployment fund and $100 million toward college scholarship programs.

The Democratic governor said in her veto message that “the Legislature lacks the authority” to tell her how to use the money. Leading legislators continue to assert their authority over federal money flows though the state general fund.

