 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico budget plan advances toward Senate vote
View Comments
AP

New Mexico budget plan advances toward Senate vote

{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A budget bill is advancing toward a Senate vote in New Mexico that would boost public salaries, shore up spending on public education and provide at least $400 million in state spending on economic relief measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate finance committee voted 6-4 with majority Democrats in support and Republicans in opposition to endorse amendments to a House-approved budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

State general funds spending would increase by $373 million to $7.45 billion under the proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1.

State spending on public education would increase by 5.8% to $3.35 billion. Public schools in New Mexico rely almost entirely on state spending for operations.

Senate amendments include a $1 million financial lifeline to the athletics department at the University of New Mexico, $750,000 toward the state government transportation fleet as it accelerates the transition to electric vehicles and $2 million toward tourism marketing in the wake of severe financial losses in the hospitality sector.

Approved pandemic relief measures include a tax holiday to restaurants and rebates of up to $600 to low-income residents.

House-approved tax reforms that are under study in the Senate would reduce state income by an estimated $52 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News