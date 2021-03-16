New Mexico budget plan advances toward Senate vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A budget bill is advancing toward a Senate vote in New Mexico that would boost public salaries, shore up spending on public education and provide at least $400 million in state spending on economic relief measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate finance committee voted 6-4 with majority Democrats in support and Republicans in opposition to endorse amendments to a House-approved budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

State general funds spending would increase by $373 million to $7.45 billion under the proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1.

State spending on public education would increase by 5.8% to $3.35 billion. Public schools in New Mexico rely almost entirely on state spending for operations.

Senate amendments include a $1 million financial lifeline to the athletics department at the University of New Mexico, $750,000 toward the state government transportation fleet as it accelerates the transition to electric vehicles and $2 million toward tourism marketing in the wake of severe financial losses in the hospitality sector.

Approved pandemic relief measures include a tax holiday to restaurants and rebates of up to $600 to low-income residents.

House-approved tax reforms that are under study in the Senate would reduce state income by an estimated $52 million.

