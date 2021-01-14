New Mexico capital city gears up for possible protests

Couy Griffin, founder of the Cowboys for Trump support group in New Mexico, said he will travel to Washington with a rifle in the trunk of his vehicle and handgun under the seat to take a stand in support of gun rights and against the election of Biden. Griffin says the election was fraudulent and “stolen by communist China.”

An ardent Trump supporter and Otero County commissioner, Griffin used a public commission meeting in southern New Mexico to announce his plans to be in Washington on Inauguration Day, reciting the make and model of firearms that he plans to take.

Griffin was in the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He says he tried to lead a prayer session and did not go inside as a mob stormed the building.

“When January 20th comes ... after that, we’re going to know if we’re going to be a nation that looks like communist China or if we’re going to continue going with the freedom in the heart and the courage and the bravery that has always made America great,” Griffin said Thursday while flouting the state’s face mask requirement at a public meeting.

