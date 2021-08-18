New Mexico charts transition for unemployment benefits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has rebuilt its unemployment trust fund to pre-pandemic levels with federal relief money as enrollment tapers off in the program that gives weekly payments to people who lost their jobs.

The state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits will brief a panel of state legislators on Thursday. New Mexico had the nation's highest June unemployment rate, at 7.9%, and is bracing for the expiration in September of federal payments that boosted the maximum weekly payment per worker of roughly $484 in New Mexico to $784.

Briefing materials from the state labor agency show that the number of state residents receiving unemployment benefits has declined to about 68,000, from a record high of 148,000 in June 2020.

The state has provided more than $3 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits to prop up household finances during the coronavirus pandemic and New Mexico borrowed $284 million from the federal government after depleting its unemployment trust fund.