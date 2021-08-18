 Skip to main content
New Mexico charts transition for unemployment benefits
AP

New Mexico charts transition for unemployment benefits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has rebuilt its unemployment trust fund to pre-pandemic levels with federal relief money as enrollment tapers off in the program that gives weekly payments to people who lost their jobs.

The state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits will brief a panel of state legislators on Thursday. New Mexico had the nation's highest June unemployment rate, at 7.9%, and is bracing for the expiration in September of federal payments that boosted the maximum weekly payment per worker of roughly $484 in New Mexico to $784.

Briefing materials from the state labor agency show that the number of state residents receiving unemployment benefits has declined to about 68,000, from a record high of 148,000 in June 2020.

The state has provided more than $3 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits to prop up household finances during the coronavirus pandemic and New Mexico borrowed $284 million from the federal government after depleting its unemployment trust fund.

The Workforce Solutions Department said that the debt has been erased with a $600 million infusion of federal funding — a new tranche of pandemic relief authorized in March by President Joe Biden after he won congressional approval. The state unemployment reserve has been restored to its pre-pandemic balance of $460 million, without a major payroll tax increase that many businesses had feared.

But employers could still face tax increases to sustain the replenished trust balance.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, offered incentive payments of between $400 and $1,000 over the summer for people who return to work before the expiration of the extra federal unemployment payment.

The $300 weekly federal bonus on top of state unemployment benefits is set to expire on Sept. 4.

About 22 states, mostly led by Republican governors, already have stopped accepting the $300 weekly federal supplemental over concerns that it may discourage people from returning to work when jobs are available.

