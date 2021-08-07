New Mexico congresswoman renews request for border help

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell has renewed her call for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan to deploy the New Mexico National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the lone Republican member of the state’s congressional delegation, Herrell has been a supporter of the border wall and immigration reform. In her latest request, she cited an increase in COVID-19 infections amid high levels of summer border crossings.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently renewed emergency powers that allow federal authorities to expel families at the border on the grounds it prevents the spread of the coronavirus.

“The situation is dire, and the Biden administration continues to ignore the crisis they have created,” Herrell wrote. “States must step up to the plate and do what the Biden administration will not and supplement the existing federal resources at the border. Instead of placing unscientific mandates and restrictions on New Mexicans, we ask you to work to blunt the surge at our border that shows no end in sight.”

The letter was also signed by Republican colleagues from Texas, Arizona, Florida and Virginia.