AP

New Mexico congresswomen, governor await challengers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's 2022 election landscape is coming into focus as registration day arrives for primary contestants to pursue major-party nominations.

The election includes seats in Congress, the governor’s office and other statewide offices including attorney general, auditor, treasure and land commissioner overseeing New Mexico’s vast underground oil and natural gas reserves. The secretary of state's office collects signature petitions on Tuesday in Santa Fe for contenders seeking the nomination of a major party, including the Libertarian Party.

First-term congresswomen will be defending sets in all three New Mexico congressional districts under newly drawn political boundaries that divvy up the state's conservative oil-producing region in the southeast of the state.

Las Cruces city councilor Gabe Vasquez is among contenders seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, in a district that recently annexed heavily Hispanic neighborhoods of Albuquerque. Democratic U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury are defending seats long held by Democrats.

Democrats control every statewide elected office, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a second term. She led the state through the coronavirus outbreak with aggressive emergency health mandates and vaccination programs, and is proposing tax cuts and tougher criminal penalties and bail provisions in response to surging crime rates in Albuquerque.

Several contenders have indicated they'll seek the Republican Party nomination to challenge Lujan Grisham, including former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti and state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences.

Candidates will vie in open races to serve as the state's top public prosecutor with the departure next year of Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas. Contenders for the Democratic nomination include Raúl Torrez, district attorney to the Albuquerque region, and Brian Colón, who is stepping down at state auditor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

